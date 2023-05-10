WebXtra: East Texas school robotics team competes in Dallas

NEW DIANA, Texas (KLTV) - A small East Texas town celebrates its middle and elementary school’s efforts in a huge robotics competition.

Kids from New Diana wowed the judges in a recent competition and came away with a new experience in life.

A team from Hunt Elementary and two teams from Diana Middle School competed in the recent World Robotics competition in Dallas.

700 teams from all over the world converged for this competition.

Under direction from their coaches, the students designed, built and programmed their robotics to perform a specific task.

That task was to load and slide disks under a set horizontal bar, into a scoring area to achieve points.

The coaches and the kids talk about how important math was to the competition, and how important it will be for the future.

The teams collectively achieved 26th place out of 75 within their division.

