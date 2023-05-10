Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Larry Charles Stewart
Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.
Police: DNA leads to man’s arrest for breaking into firefighters’ home on Christmas
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches