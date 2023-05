LAVAL, Quebec (KLTV) - The hood of a driver’s car flew open while cruising on a highway in Quebec.

Submitted dashcam footage shows the incident occurring on Hwy 440 in Laval, Quebec CA. The force of the hood on the windshield appeared to knock the camera off the dashboard.

“The hood on my car just gave up on life apparently,” the driver said.

