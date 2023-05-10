TRAFFIC ALERT: 4-vehicle wreck closes EB traffic on WNW Loop 323 from Hwy 69 to Pointe North Dr.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, Tyler firefighters and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in north Tyler.

According to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh, officers responded to a 4-vehicle wreck at around 3:08 p.m. The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. He says some vehicle occupants are injured, but their status is unknown at this time.

Eastbound traffic is closed from Hwy 69 North and Loop 323 to Pointe North and the loop, he said. Avoid the area.

Tyler police say there are some injuries reported. (KLTV/KTRE)

