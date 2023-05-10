Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas A&M University to hand out nearly 12,000 degrees at May graduation ceremonies

Texas A&M Graduation
Texas A&M Graduation(KBTX)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 12,000 Aggies will be getting their degrees this weekend.

There will be 17 ceremonies, 8 of which will take place on Texas A&M’s main campus.

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday. There will also be ceremonies held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

There will be three more graduations at 9 a.m. 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Festivities will wrap up on Saturday. Master’s and Doctoral degrees will be handed out at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We are excited to send this class of Aggie graduates out into the world to rise and meet their next challenge,” said Dr. Alan Sams, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “They have persisted through the rigors and challenges of earning their degree from a truly world-class university with the support of our faculty and staff. We congratulate them, their families, and their friends.”

Thousands of families and friends are in town for the celebrations so make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you are driving near campus Thursday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
The wreck is in the eastbound lanes of WNW Loop 323 at Pointe N. Dr. Some occupants are injured...
Tyler man killed in multi-vehicle wreck on NNW Loop 323
Nohla Christiansen, a Manitou senior who participated in the prank, sitting next to her mom...
Principal calls police on students after senior prank
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
A bullet struck the infield at a baseball game in California.
WATCH: Bullet seen striking field during children’s baseball game

Latest News

Truck shipment
Struggling Mount Pleasant food pantry receives truckful of food
James Green (left) and Jake Mason were arrested on May 2 for illegal dumping.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 Winona men for illegal dumping
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Burl’s Collision Center Customer Service Representative Nikki...
Over 100 vehicles awaiting repair after Henderson hail storm
A team from Hunt Elementary and two teams from Diana Middle School competed in the recent World...
East Texas school robotics teams compete in world competition
Old Tysen House Demo
City of Tyler approves contract for demolition of former Tysen House