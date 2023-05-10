Texas A&M University to hand out nearly 12,000 degrees at May graduation ceremonies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 12,000 Aggies will be getting their degrees this weekend.

There will be 17 ceremonies, 8 of which will take place on Texas A&M’s main campus.

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday. There will also be ceremonies held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday.

There will be three more graduations at 9 a.m. 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Friday.

Festivities will wrap up on Saturday. Master’s and Doctoral degrees will be handed out at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“We are excited to send this class of Aggie graduates out into the world to rise and meet their next challenge,” said Dr. Alan Sams, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “They have persisted through the rigors and challenges of earning their degree from a truly world-class university with the support of our faculty and staff. We congratulate them, their families, and their friends.”

Thousands of families and friends are in town for the celebrations so make sure you give yourself plenty of time if you are driving near campus Thursday through Saturday.

