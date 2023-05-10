Struggling Mount Pleasant food pantry receives truckful of food

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Titus County Cares began in 2008 when a group of pastors that came together, and it moved all over town as the project grew.

Kim Hedges, the Executive Director of Titus County Cares, said that the pantry has outgrown itself over the years, and is now a non-profit organization that serves 500 families a month in Titus County.

“As you can imagine, in the last few months with the prices of food as they are, we’ve had a hard time getting enough food into our pantry to feed all our neighbors,” said Hedges.

Volunteers of Titus County Cares with connections in Utah helped bring in a truckload of food that traveled all the way from Salt Lake City.

“Our church has warehouses in Salt Lake City that’s capable of such things and we submitted an order, received permission to get the order, and here we are today filling the shelves of this wonderful institution here in Titus County,” said Jack Jones, leadership member of The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints in Mount Pleasant.

Jones is one of the volunteers who helped get the truckload of goods here while the pantry struggled to feed families.

“As followers of our lord and savior Jesus Christ we strive daily to follow his admission to love our neighbor and I think this is a wonderful example of striving to do that”

Before the truck arrived, the pantry did what they could to serve the community without having to turn anyone away.

“We purchased our supplies and staples from East Texas food bank and from Kings storehouse in Tyler, Texas and we have just been making due with our weekly budget until we received these 26 pallets,” said Marketing and Development Director Melissa Moulton,.

Moulton said she is thankful that they are now able to fill some of their empty shelves.

