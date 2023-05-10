Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Starbucks debuts 2 new drinks for summer menu



By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Starbucks announced its two new beverages for summer, which debuted in stores Tuesday.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew are available now for a limited time.

The Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino blends roast coffee, sweet chocolate, and refreshing mint flavors with rich Frappuccino chips and ice. The drink is topped with a layer of mocha sauce, whipped cream, and a chocolate cookie mint sprinkle.

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew combines Starbucks cold brew sweetened with macadamia syrup and topped with a white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and finished with toasted cookie crumbles.

To round out the new summer menu, Starbucks is also offering a Bumblebee Cake Pop.




