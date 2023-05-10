Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA regents name interim president following Westbrook’s retirement

Chair Karen Gantt said Gina Oglesby, who has served on the university’s administration, will be acting president for about a month before the university affilia
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In its final meeting before an affiliation with the University of Texas system, the SFA Board of Regents announced an interim president to take the place of outgoing President Steve Westbrook.

Chair Karen Gantt said Gina Oglesby, who has served on the university’s administration, will be acting president for about a month before the university affiliates with UT.

Gantt said the Oglesby selection was agreed upon in a joint decision with UT administration.

Oglesby is the first female president at SFA.

