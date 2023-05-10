Protest begins at Upshur County board meeting over rising property values

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Many Upshur County residents signed up for public comment at today’s Upshur Appraisal District Quarterly Board Meeting. They were all there for the same reason: rising property value assessment, which leads to higher taxes.

The Upshur Appraisal District Quarterly Board Meeting is in a small room, open to the public, and generally there are few attendees. Today, however, about 50 people showed up for public comment, so the meeting moved to the reception area. Bobby Wright, like the rest of them, was there to protest rising property values.

“Every single year that comes by you come up and raise it more and more and more. And our property is not worth what you’re telling me that it’s worth. So, I want to know what I can do to come through this door, make an argument as to why it’s not worth something, and not have to worry about walking through this door at least for three or four years, five years, because it’s certainly not going to go up 200 percent in one year,” Wright said to the board.

The board cannot respond to public comment. Gilmer ISD Superintendent Rick Albritton also signed up to speak, but he told the crowd why property values have risen in Upshur County.

“The appraised value, the assessed value, the taxable values are a lot of different things. And yes, probably the market value has doubled in some cases. Maybe even more than that,” Albritton said.

“The entire concept of fair market value is an arbitrary term. What is fair? So, what everybody’s talking about, somebody comes from California, doesn’t matter where; Pennsylvania and they’re paying 20 percent, 50 percent. I know somebody who paid an extra 30 thousand dollars for their home to get it in a week and forgo a bunch of inspections and stuff. Well, how is that fair market value? That’s an exceptional market value,” said Jim Tennison.

“They went up to $41,000 last year and this year they’re saying that the value of that property is $111,000,” Wright said.

Wright said every year he files for all the exemptions he can and will set up an appointment with the Upshur County Appraisal District to protest the value, but in public comment he had a request.

“Step across that desk line, walk out here with us, face that direction, quit being bureaucrats telling us we can’t do it, it’s not your fault. Step over here with the rest of us, turn around and tell us what to do so we can quit doing this,” Wright said.

The board heard about an hour and a half of comments before they could continue their meeting.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb and a few deputies were on scene in case of any issues. Sheriff Webb said the protest went off peacefully and added that his taxes went up by about 200 percent as well.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.