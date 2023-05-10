Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Police: DNA leads to man’s arrest for breaking into firefighters’ home on Christmas

Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.
Travis Szydelko, 34, was arrested in connection with a Glendale home burglary in December 2022.(Glendale Police Department)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say a man has been arrested for breaking into a firefighters’ house over Christmas weekend last year.

According to Glendale police, it took detectives about five months to complete their investigation with forensic and DNA evidence connecting 34-year-old Travis Szydelko to the burglary.

Authorities said more than $10,000 in personal belongings were taken from a home where two Phoenix firefighters lived.

Police said they found Szydelko living in the same neighborhood as the firefighters. They conducted a search warrant at his property and found several of the first responders’ belongings.

The firefighters, Jake Walshire and Jacob Normali, said in December that they had come home to find someone had ransacked their house on Christmas Eve.

“My safe was on the ground and they had cut through the top with a grinder or some sort of circular saw,” Walshire said.

The two roommates said they felt a little uneasy after the incident as the burglar got away with more than just cash.

“They took all of the firearms and ammunition,” Walshire said. “We both also had a lot of cash, some heirlooms and stuff from grandparents taken.”

Szydelko is facing charges that include burglary, criminal damage and misconduct involving weapons.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Larry Charles Stewart
Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden ramps up pressure on House GOP in debt limit battle
Alachua County sheriff's deputy pulls a snake off a hawk's neck
WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches
Report finds ‘troubling’ trend of a lack of actionable information in data breaches