Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Once again on Wednesday, chances for showers and thundershowers/storms will be even higher than today. Again, the best chances for the heavier rain and stronger storms will be over the SE sections of East Texas. Good rain chances will likely continue through Monday of next week as a front moves through, then we should begin to see some drier weather for several days. Rainfall totals over the next 6 days should range from 1.25″ to nearly 5.00″ in some locals, especially over the SE sections. A good soaking for many, before it dries out. There is a Marginal Risk (5% chance) for significant severe weather through Thursday morning...again, over the SE quadrant of East Texas...generally on a line from Carthage to Crockett and all points south. Temperatures should remain slightly above normal through Sunday, then fall to nearer normal behind a cold front on Monday morning. Stay Weather Alert and have a great night. Umbrellas at the ready!

