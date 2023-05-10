Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue puppy from under deck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - It wasn’t a cat up in a tree but rather a puppy below a deck.

On Wednesday morning, Mount Pleasant firefighters responded to a call about a 1-week-old puppy that had become trapped beneath a deck outside of a residence. Crews from Station 1 went to work, going so far as to cut their way through the deck to reach the ground below.

Mother and pup were soon reunited.

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department helped rescue a puppy trapped under a deck Wednesday morning.
The Mount Pleasant Fire Department helped rescue a puppy trapped under a deck Wednesday morning.(Mount Pleasant Fire Department)

