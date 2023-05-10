Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police arrest man in connection with homeless camp stabbing

By Mack Shaw
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A man allegedly carrying a bloody knife was arrested in Lufkin on Tuesday morning.

Richard Lee Callahan, 40, of Vidor, was apprehended by police around 6:30 a.m. near the Executive Inn & Suites in the 100 block of Harmony Hill Drive. The officers had responded to a call at a nearby hotel on S. First Street, after the victim came into the lobby with stab wounds yelling for help, according to a report from the city.

Callahan was arrested without incident close to the homeless camp where he and the woman had reportedly been staying. Officers said they witnessed him running into the woods, and when he was found he was allegedly found in possession of a bloody knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was found to have been stabbed more than a dozen times. As of Tuesday evening, reports say she is still hospitalized but expected to recover.

Callahan was taken the Angelina County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault, and at the time of reporting, still awaits booking.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

