Junior League of Tyler donates nearly $250K to local nonprofits

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a big night for several East Texas nonprofits. On Tuesday, the Junior League of Tyler presented a check for nearly $250,000.

The money comes from fundraisers such as Mistletoe & Magic and other fundraisers throughout the year. The money will be distributed to 12 Smith County nonprofit organizations.

“I think it makes a big impact. There are several organizations that you see every day,” said Junior League of Tyler President Jamie Cooper. “The Discovery Science (Place), Hospice of East Texas. Several others that were intially funded by Junior League’s grants and have grown to be there own amazing thing you see today.”

The logo for this year’s Mistletoe & Magic was also unveiled. The annual event will take place November 29-Decemeber 2 at the new W.T. Brookshire Convention Center.

