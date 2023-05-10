Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hallsville fire department responds to I-20 rollover crash

A pickup truck departed from I-20 and rolled over, slowing traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A pickup truck departed from I-20 and rolled over, slowing traffic on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Hallsville Fire Department Facebook post, units responded to the crash around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a single white pickup truck on the side of the highway, apparently having rolled.

Traffic on I-20 was reduced to the right lane while authorities were present. The fire department said they responded with two engines and a command vehicle.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital. Their condition has not been reported.

