Hallsville quintuplets headed to ETBU for tuition-free education

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Bryant siblings’ college choice was written in the stars, or rather, on their onesies.

“The Hill is a special place to Craig and I, so to see them get the same opportunity to go over there is, it’s really cool. It’s been neat to go back over there and visit, and we’re just so proud of them,” mother Darcy Bryant said.

The quintuplets, Austin, Payton, Mackenzie, Caleb, and Kaitlyn, are going to their parents’ alma mater, East Texas Baptist University, with their tuition completely covered.

“It’s expensive to send one kid to college, much less five, and so we’re very thankful and grateful that they have this opportunity to follow in their parents’ footsteps, and we’re thrilled for them, we’re ready,” Darcy said.

And the students are looking forward to becoming Tigers.

“It’s just a Christian community; everyone there loves Jesus. They’re all very kind,” Mackenzie Bryant said.

“Feels good knowing that they’ll have each other, that safety net, so we’re excited about that they’ll have each other,” Darcy said.

