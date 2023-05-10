East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Flood Watch is in effect for the Eastern sections of East Texas until 1 PM Thursday. Rainfall totals of 2″-3″ will be possible. Some locations may get more...generally Eastern Counties Only. Rain chances along with a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms remains fairly high through early tonight, then slowly diminishes during the day on Thursday. Once again, latte on Friday, chances for showers/thunderstorms increase and continue through the Weekend and even into early next week. A Cold Front is expected to pass through East Texas early on Monday morning which should allow for rain chances to diminish by Monday afternoon, but, unfortunately, the rain chances don’t completely drop out of the forecast. Only slight chances remain for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal through the forecast period. Looks like we will need an umbrella for Mother’s Day on Sunday as fairly good chances exist during the day. At this time, the only chances for strong storms remain over the SE sections of East Texas through tonight...Just a Marginal Risk (5% chance) according to the Storm Prediction Center. Have a great day. Stay dry...if you can.

