City of Tyler approves contract for demolition of former Tysen House

From Press Release

TYLER, Texas - An abandoned Tyler property was approved for demolition by the city on Wednesday.

The Tyler City Council on Wednesday, May 10, approved a $58,000 contract with ERI Consulting Inc. for asbestos removal and the demolition of the former Tysen House located at 515 E. Erwin St. This is the first contract the City of Tyler has awarded to demolish a commercial structure since the allocation of funds to remove substandard structures during the 2023 budget process.

The abandoned property, referred to as the Tysen House, has been an ongoing problem that poses public health and public safety risks for both community members and first responders.

On Dec. 15, 2021, Tyler firefighters responded to a fire at the location. While relocating homeless individuals, four firefighters were injured when they fell through a hole in the first floor to the water-filled basement. Tyler firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The property was inspected the next day by Tyler Code Enforcement. The former Tysen House was tagged as a substandard structure and public nuisance as defined by the Tyler City Code’s Minimum Urban Standards Ch. 7, Article III. The owner was notified and given 25 days to submit a rehabilitation plan of action if choosing to repair the structure.

A second fire broke out in the former Tysen House on Jan. 28, 2022. The Tyler Fire Department responded and relocated homeless individuals found inside the building for their safety. Most recently, Tyler firefighters responded to a third fire at the location on April 28.

The property owner missed the January deadline to submit a Rehabilitation Plan of Action for the property. In March 2022, the property owner contacted Code Enforcement about a plan to secure the building.

Later in March, a Rehabilitation of Action plan was submitted to the City of Tyler for the former Tysen House, which did not address the rehabilitation of the building. The plan was therefore rejected.

On March 23, 2022, the Neighborhood Revitalization Board met and discussed demolishing the building. The owner was not in attendance at the meeting where the board decided the building would either be demolished or repaired by the owner within 30 days or the City would take further action.

After several missed deadlines regarding the structure, the Planning Director ruled the structure had no significant historical value. The Texas Historical Commission confirmed that the former Tysen House had no state or federal-level historical designation.

ERI Consulting Inc. performed an Asbestos Survey indicating the presence of asbestos throughout the property. ERI Consulting will begin the asbestos removal in six weeks, and demolition will begin eight weeks after the abatement. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

To recoup some of the costs of demolition, the City will place a lien on the property.

