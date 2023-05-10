Bullard ISD teens receive Smith County community hero awards for saving life

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of East Texas teens were recognized Tuesday morning for their act of heroism that saved a woman’s life.

At the Smith County Commissioner’s Court meeting, Bullard ISD teens, Kyle Schneider, Shane Congo, Derek Bowers and Drue Bowers received the Smith County community hero award.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the community and everything. It’s just it’s a great feeling,” said Derek.

“It feels great to be a part of something like as big as this is and to be like, you know, recognized and awarded for it.” added Drue.

In March, a car crashed in a curve near Bullard and flipped into a pond off FM 346. The teens jumped into the 40 degree water and pulled the woman from the submerged car before first responders arrived.

Tuesday morning, they were recognized for their quick thinking that saved a life.

Kyle said, “It’s pretty amazing that we are recognized by our community.”

“It’s not an opportunity that comes along very often if ever and I’m glad that we just had the capabilities and just the fight side of the fight or flight response to just be out there and just do what we can,” said Shane.

“They are the good that these kids, these young people are caring for others and it just makes me proud that we’re able to recognized that sort of greatness, even in our small community,” said former Bullard mayor Commissioner Fredrick.

In March, the teens were also honored for their bravery at a Bullard City Council meeting.

