A Better East Texas: The dangers of social media

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People love the prospect of conspiracy theories. And with social media, it is so easy to take an innocent image or other piece of content and warp it into a lie, drop it on social media and then watch the gullible and like-minded pounce.

We see it regularly on social media where something that is innocent, but might warrant explanation, starts getting traction when someone jumps to a nefarious reason for the picture or content.

It is a sad commentary on the current state of distrust for what have historically been the pillars of common decency. It is also a reflection of the lack of trust in government, media, medical authorities, spiritual organizations, and others. Trust is eroded when ridiculous theories get floated through social media. And you will never see anyone post that they were wrong or correct any misinformation that they helped spread.

I believe this practice has helped fuel the hate that exists in so many areas today. The distrust is now leading to destruction. And those that are most vulnerable or suffer from mental illness are inspired, as a last resort, to take action. It shows up in domestic disputes, the destruction of families and friends and in extreme cases, violence against the innocent. Our consumption of social media is a choice.

For most it is a daily choice but perhaps we need to be more selective on our use of it and follow the advice we have heard all our life – if you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.

