Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

A Better East Texas: The dangers of social media

People love the prospect of conspiracy theories. And with social media, it is so easy to take an innocent image or other piece of content and warp it into a lie
By Pat Stacey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - People love the prospect of conspiracy theories. And with social media, it is so easy to take an innocent image or other piece of content and warp it into a lie, drop it on social media and then watch the gullible and like-minded pounce.

We see it regularly on social media where something that is innocent, but might warrant explanation, starts getting traction when someone jumps to a nefarious reason for the picture or content.

It is a sad commentary on the current state of distrust for what have historically been the pillars of common decency. It is also a reflection of the lack of trust in government, media, medical authorities, spiritual organizations, and others. Trust is eroded when ridiculous theories get floated through social media. And you will never see anyone post that they were wrong or correct any misinformation that they helped spread.

I believe this practice has helped fuel the hate that exists in so many areas today. The distrust is now leading to destruction. And those that are most vulnerable or suffer from mental illness are inspired, as a last resort, to take action. It shows up in domestic disputes, the destruction of families and friends and in extreme cases, violence against the innocent. Our consumption of social media is a choice.

For most it is a daily choice but perhaps we need to be more selective on our use of it and follow the advice we have heard all our life – if you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Larry Charles Stewart
Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest
A snake wrangler who said there’s likely a den, somewhere underground and they’ve been living...
Snakes in the walls: First-time homebuyer discovers snake infestation

Latest News

Mount Pleasant Firefighter Bradley Stockinger holds a puppy his crew rescued from beneath a...
Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue puppy from under deck
Mount Pleasant firefighters
Mount Pleasant firefighters rescue puppy from under deck
The City of Tyler added a new member to their council on Wednesday.
City of Tyler welcomes new District 5 council member
The City of Tyler added a new member to their council on Wednesday.
City of Tyler welcomes new District 5 council member