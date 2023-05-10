4 hurt in condo complex explosion caught on camera

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An apparent condo complex explosion led to four people being hospitalized, authorities said Tuesday.

Madison Fire Department Chief Chris Carbon said the fire department was called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible home explosion. Crews responded within four minutes to the scene.

The explosion sent debris into the road and the parking lot in the back of the building. Chimneys were also observed to have blown off the condo.

Ring camera footage shows the moment the explosion happened.

Condo explosion caught on Ring Doorbell camera

Officials took one person who was hurt to a hospital. Three other people reported having minor injuries and went to the hospital on their own. Carbon did not have any further details on the extent of the injuries.

Carbon said the department didn’t want to speculate on the cause of the explosion, but said there were initial reports of an odor following the blast.

Carbon said there wasn’t a fire as a result of the incident. Crews didn’t locate any additional victims, and there are no reports of anyone missing. Search and rescue crews were working on building support structures as they make it further into the structure. Electricity to the building has been shut down, as well as natural gas.

“This will be a slow and methodical process and we’ll be here throughout the night working through that,” Carbon said. The fire department will then collaborate with the Madison Police Department on an investigation.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Madison Fire Department cleared the scene of the explosion, adding there were no additional injuries reported. In total, 19 crews helped respond to the incident.

Crews will be working throughout the night to survey and comb through the scene, Madison Fire Department’s chief said Tuesday.

