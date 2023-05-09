Winona ISD student pleads guilty to threat against school

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona High School student has pleaded guilty to making a school shooting threat.

Records show on April 6, Tyler Tate, 18, of Winona pleaded guilty to making a terroristic threat against his fellow students.

Tate was arrested in connection to investigation conducted by the Tyler Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 8, 2021, an anonymous tip about the threat of a school shooting at an unknown date and time in the Tyler-Smith County area was called into the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

A Smith County Investigator and two FBI agents responded to Winona High School and were able to find evidence of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school.

Tate was given a five-year prison sentence.

