UT-Tyler women’s softball are set to host Regional Tournament

By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - The Lady Patriots softball team are set to host a regional tournament shortly after being crowned Lone-Star Conference champions.

The 2023 NCAII South Central Region tournament will be taking place in Tyler this Thursday when they prepare to take on St. Edwards. Lady Patriots will be entering the tournament as #1 seed.

Head coach Mike Reed spoke about what his team will need to build off of their championship win this past Saturday.

“We talk about this before every game, we need to rest first and get ready to regroup mentally. We don’t need to do anything differently. A lot of people come in with their pep talk about how we need to do this or that to beat this team but I tell we need to be a whole lot of what we already are and just making sure that no matter the game or tournament it doesn’t change who we are, " said Coach Reed.

First throw is scheduled to being Thursday at noon at Irwin Park.

