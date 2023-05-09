Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

UT Tyler softball set to host Regional Tournament

UT Tyler softball advances to NCAA Division II World Series
UT Tyler softball advances to NCAA Division II World Series
By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler will be hosting the 2023 NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament. It all begins this Thursday where the Lady Patriots will first face off with St. Edwards. UT Tyler enters the tournament as the #1 seed and first pitch will be at noon at Irwin Park in Tyler. Head Coach Mike Reed talked a little Saturday on what the team needs to do as they move forward into this week’s tournament.

“We’ve talked about this before every game, you know, we we need to rest first and get ready to kind of regroup mentally,” he said.

“And then we talked about we don’t need to do anything different. You know, a lot of people come in to pep talk, they’ve got to do this to beat that team or we need to play our best at the right time. I tell them I just want to be a whole lot of what we already are. And just making sure that the name of the tournament or the day in or what’s going on, doesn’t change who we are and how we do things. Just making sure that we’re ourselves is the most important thing I think going forward.”

The four teams in the tournament include UT Tyler, St. Edwards, Oklahoma Christian and Lubbock Christian. The winner will advance to the Division II Super Regionals.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds

Latest News

Grace Community runner signs to run cross country for Harding.
Grace Community runner signs with Harding
Lobos football coach talks about preparations ahead of Spring games
The girls will celebrate a conference title tonight.
UT Tyler Lady Patriots become conference champs
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death