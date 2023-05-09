UT Tyler softball set to host Regional Tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Tyler will be hosting the 2023 NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament. It all begins this Thursday where the Lady Patriots will first face off with St. Edwards. UT Tyler enters the tournament as the #1 seed and first pitch will be at noon at Irwin Park in Tyler. Head Coach Mike Reed talked a little Saturday on what the team needs to do as they move forward into this week’s tournament.

“We’ve talked about this before every game, you know, we we need to rest first and get ready to kind of regroup mentally,” he said.

“And then we talked about we don’t need to do anything different. You know, a lot of people come in to pep talk, they’ve got to do this to beat that team or we need to play our best at the right time. I tell them I just want to be a whole lot of what we already are. And just making sure that the name of the tournament or the day in or what’s going on, doesn’t change who we are and how we do things. Just making sure that we’re ourselves is the most important thing I think going forward.”

The four teams in the tournament include UT Tyler, St. Edwards, Oklahoma Christian and Lubbock Christian. The winner will advance to the Division II Super Regionals.

