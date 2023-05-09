Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday’s Weather: More chances for rain

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Clouds are increasing this morning with more mild temperatures.  Expect rain chances to start slight by late morning and then increase as showers and thunderstorms move from south to north through East Texas.  Waves of rainfall will be likely tonight and all day long tomorrow with a good, soaking rainfall for parts of East Texas.  Chances for rain will drop off, but still remain in the forecast through the end of the week and into the Mother’s Day weekend.  Temperatures will be near or just above average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 80s most afternoons.

