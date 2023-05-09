Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler ISD bus involved in crash on Old Jacksonville Highway

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler ISD school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning on Old Jacksonville Road.

The Tyler ISD Communications office confirmed that two students were on the bus around 9 a.m. and that no injuries were reported. No further details regarding the incident are available at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

