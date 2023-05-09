Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mid America Pet Food completes $40 million Mount Pleasant facility

The new facility is 117,000 square feet with an additional 105,000 square feet of warehouse space in the back.
A dog food company has cut the ribbon on their new location in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A dog food company has cut the ribbon on their new location in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.

Greg Cyr is the Ceo and President of Mid America Company. It’s primarily a dog food company but also sells treats for cats. Cyr said he’s an animal lover and that pet products have continued to grow four to six percent for the last 20 years.

“Pets have gone from you know staying outside in the yard from moving to the porch to moving inside the house, now you find many dogs and cats sleeping in their pets parents bed so the pet space is an exciting category,” said Cyr.

The new facility is 117,000 square feet with an additional 105,000 square feet of warehouse space in the back.

“I think we’ve been a little bit overpopulated at the original facility, so I know that our team is very very happy to have moved out the old facility we had close to 40 people crammed in a small area the team is very happy to be here,” said Cyr.

Cyr said the business outgrew their old space next door which is now used to manufacture the dog food. The food and treats are then taken over to the warehouse from the manufacture space.

These two facilities combined cost a total of $40 million.

“You know we are fortunate that people want to feed their dogs and cats as good if not better than their children,” said Cyr

He said his new space offers an additional 50 percent capacity to be able to continue to grow his business that’s been increasing 30 percent over the last few years.

Mid America pet food is sold in local pet stores and on Amazon.

