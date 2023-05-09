Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Georgia man allegedly attempted to give a Texas state trooper thousands of dollars in exchange for not arresting him.

According to an affidavit from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Larry Charles Stewart, 30, of Lithonia, Ga., was detained by a trooper during a routine patrol on Interstate 20 in Smith County on Monday. The trooper said the Honda Civic that Stewart was driving had a license plate registered to a Ford Taurus. The trooper said they found a gun down Stewart’s pant leg, contrary to Stewart’s protestations that he did not have a firearm on him.

A search was conducted after the trooper said they smelled “green marijuana” coming from Stewart’s vehicle. The search allegedly resulted in the discovery of a plastic baggie containing marijuana and multiple pills of Alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax). Stewart was then charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Stewart was taken to the Smith County Jail for processing, however before entering the jail the trooper claims Stewart, more than once, said he would give the trooper $10,000 if the charges were dropped. A count of bribery was added to the charges placed against Stewart.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.