Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Man accused of trying to bribe Smith County trooper after drug arrest

Larry Charles Stewart
Larry Charles Stewart(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Georgia man allegedly attempted to give a Texas state trooper thousands of dollars in exchange for not arresting him.

According to an affidavit from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Larry Charles Stewart, 30, of Lithonia, Ga., was detained by a trooper during a routine patrol on Interstate 20 in Smith County on Monday. The trooper said the Honda Civic that Stewart was driving had a license plate registered to a Ford Taurus. The trooper said they found a gun down Stewart’s pant leg, contrary to Stewart’s protestations that he did not have a firearm on him.

A search was conducted after the trooper said they smelled “green marijuana” coming from Stewart’s vehicle. The search allegedly resulted in the discovery of a plastic baggie containing marijuana and multiple pills of Alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax). Stewart was then charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Stewart was taken to the Smith County Jail for processing, however before entering the jail the trooper claims Stewart, more than once, said he would give the trooper $10,000 if the charges were dropped. A count of bribery was added to the charges placed against Stewart.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Son of arrested Smith County clerk forcibly removed from commissioners court meeting
Longview woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run incident
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds

Latest News

A fire was reported at The Lodge apartments in Tyler on South Broadway Avenue.
Fire reported at Tyler apartments on South Broadway
A fire was reported at The Lodge apartments in Tyler on South Broadway Avenue.
Fire at Tyler apartments on South Broadway
The suspect's vehicle.
Suspect apprehended after manhunt forces lockdown at Hudson elementary school
As Medicaid resumes re-application requirements on Thursday, East Texas clinics give tips on...
East Texas clinics provide Medicaid alternatives as re-application resumes