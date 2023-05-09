Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of cattle rustling in Trinity County

Luke McGinn
Luke McGinn(Trinity County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Grapeland man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office claim he was attempting to steal horses.

Luke Wayne McGinn and an unnamed juvenile were taken into custody around 2:45 p.m. after deputies responded to the area of 3571 Farm to Market Road 2262 in Trinity County. Authorities seized a truck towing a large green trailer containing multiple horses.

McGinn has been charged with theft of cattle/horse/exotic livestock and cruelty to livestock.

A truck and trailer were seized in connection with an alleged cattle rustling incident in...
A truck and trailer were seized in connection with an alleged cattle rustling incident in Trinity County.(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)

