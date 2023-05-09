Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grace Community runner signs with Harding

By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over at Grace Community today the school celebrated it’s newest senior athlete whose off to play at the collegiate level. Cross Country runner Abby Metzger signed with Harding University. Abby, who is Captain of the Grace Cross Country team says she’s excited about making the move to Harding.

“I’m really excited,” she said. “I like I kind of knew as soon as I got on campus that it’s gonna be a great fit for me. And then I came back to meet the team and the girls are just so encouraging. I think it’s gonna be a great environment for me to really thrive in. So I’m just really excited.”

Abby is a state champion and has also excelled in track and soccer. And although as big as the star runner that she is, Abby admits that she was about to hang it up, but it was her faith in her coaches and her faith in God that drives her.

“I thought that I was, you know, ready to be done dealing with a little bit of burnout but, like kind of what they were saying today. Like, I had an amazing, like series of coaches that just really helped, like, mentor me and guide me and kind of like realize what my values and that it’s not my performance, it’s God, and that really gave me peace and like, a new confidence to take on new challenges and just see where the Lord’s taking me.”

