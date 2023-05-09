Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Grace Community cross country runner signs with Harding University

By Mark Bownds
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grace Community cross country senior runner has committed to compete at the collegiate level with Harding University.

Abby Metzger is the captain of the cross country team at Grace Community and has achieved great things with Grace Community such as a state championship.

“I’m really excited, I kind of knew as soon as I got on campus that it was going to be a great fit for me and then I came back to meet the team and the girls were so encouraging. I think its going to be a really great environment for me to thrive in,” said Metzger.

Despite her great accolades in cross country and other sports there was once a time in Metzger’s career where she was prepared to put it all on hold.

“I thought that I was ready to be done. I was dealing with a little bit of burnout but just like they were saying today, I had an amazing series of coaches that have helped mentored me and guide me and made me realize my value is, its not really in my performance but in God and that really gave me peace and the confidence to take on new challenges and just see where the Lord is taking me.”

