‘Do I need to change my birth certificate?’ And more logistical questions behind Fort Hood’s redesignation

Officials were tasked with changing over 400 signs on base, among other things.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - The decision to redesignate Foot Hood as Fort Cavazos has been years in the making.

The change was recommended by the Department of Defense’s Naming Commission in 2021 after Congress ordered the removal of all titles and imagery honoring the confederacy.

“At the end of the day, they recommend back to Congress that the name of Fort Hood be changed to Fort Cavazos in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos,” Brian Dosa, the Fort Hood Public Works director, told KWTX. “He was not only a great commander and leader here at Fort Hood, but he influenced the army, along with being the first Hispanic four-star general.”

But a renaming this big has required months of logistical implementation.

Dosa says his team’s biggest priority has been changing what’s most visible first – the more than 400 signs on base.

“The first thing was to go in and actually take off the old letters and the crest,” Dosa said. “And then we repainted and replastered to make sure the background was nice.”

All of this was performed by a crew of just 30, with plans to completely finish by the end of 2023.

And it wasn’t only street signs they were changing.

“We have a number of elevated water tanks across Fort Hood,” Dosa said. “We’ve already removed Fort Hood off of that and we’ll be going back to repaint that tower.”

Dosa says his team also had to collaborate with outside organizations like the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDot) and the postal service.

“TxDot has already changed much of the signage on I-14, even on I-35,” Dosa said.

As far as mail, Dosa said that “there’ll be a grace period. Mail that is mailed to somebody at Fort Hood, Texas will be delivered to the same address, but overtime we’ll be making those changes.”

Luckily, not everything tagged with the Fort Hood name needs to be redesignated,

“Historical documents are going to remain,” Dosa said reassuringly. “So we’re not going to need or require folks to change birth certificates, or any kind of documents.”

At the end of the day, Dosa recognizes that change can be hard.

“I think for some people it’s gonna take a little bit of time,” he said.

But he encourages folks to be open-minded.

“I think if folks step back and think about why we’re making this change and the person, I think they would be proud of the new name,” Dosa said.

