Authorities release name of victim in fatal Wells shooting; suspect charged with murder

WELLS, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a fatal shooting in Wells on Monday.

Authorities have charged Noel Price, Jr., 56, of Wells, with murder in the shooting death of Samuel Murrell, 42, also of Wells. The sheriff’s office said Murrell was on his property when he was shot and killed by Price.

Price has since been booked into the Cherokee County Jail on a charge of murder.

Previous reporting:

‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wound

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.