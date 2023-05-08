Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces for ESL program

By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD’s ESL (English as a second language) program has received live translation earpieces called Time Kettle. It will be used to improve the learning experience for the students, as well as parents who are not native English speakers. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with the ESL services coordinator, Pedro Tamez about how the devices work.

