Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Bonham

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Bonham Saturday afternoon.

Bonham Police said they received a call about a suspicious person at 2122 N. Center Street at approximately 12:38 p.m.

A press release states, when officers arrived they encountered a white man, who was armed and pointed a weapon at the officers. Officers then fired on the man.

According to the press release, the department called in the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting
Longview woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run incident
Authorities are still investigating the incident, there is no further threat to the public at...
‘Nobody wins:’ Sheriff confirms Wells victim died from multiple gunshot wounds
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
ETX Airport Director
East Texas Regional Airport director announces retirement
Chapel Hill Bond Reactions
Chapel Hill ISD passes three bond propositions
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers.
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers
This technology was not originally developed for the educational setting, but the district is...
Whitehouse ISD to use live translation earpieces to communicate with non-English speakers