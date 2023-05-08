Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend which left one person injured.

On Sunday, May 7, at around 10:54 p.m. the Longview Police Department responded to a reported man who was armed with a gun on the 3400 block of Morrison Street in Longview. Upon arrival the responding officers encountered the armed man. During the encounter, the armed man reached for and grabbed a handgun. An officer on the scene then drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.

EMS was called in and rendered first aid to the suspect. The man was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Longview police.

Texas DPS Rangers were requested to conduct the investigation per the Longview Police Department’s procedures. Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to contact the Longview Police Department or the Texas Rangers.

