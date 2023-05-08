Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas DPS investigating officer-involved shooting in Longview

Longview Police Department
Longview Police Department(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred over the weekend which left one person injured.

On Sunday, May 7, at around 10:54 p.m. the Longview Police Department responded to a reported man who was armed with a gun on the 3400 block of Morrison Street in Longview. Upon arrival the responding officers encountered the armed man. During the encounter, the armed man reached for and grabbed a handgun. An officer on the scene then drew his service weapon and shot the suspect.

EMS was called in and rendered first aid to the suspect. The man was later transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Longview police.

Texas DPS Rangers were requested to conduct the investigation per the Longview Police Department’s procedures. Anyone with more information about this incident is urged to contact the Longview Police Department or the Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
Fire caused by lightning strike damages Franklin County mobile home

Latest News

AAPI MONTH
AAPI month: highlighting Dr. Virgilio Gonzalez and his milestone of reaching 100 years of age
Temperature changes can be problematic for farmlands, according to experts
AMBER Alert issued for missing teenager from San Antonio
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-8-23
Monday’s Weather: A chance for a few thunderstorms today