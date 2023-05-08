Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk man accused of stealing intimate photos from coworker’s phone

Michael Dorsey
Michael Dorsey(Houston County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Rusk man was arrested for allegedly texting himself intimate photos from a coworker’s phone without consent.

Michael Andrew Dorsey, 26, has been charged with invasive visual recording according to an arrest document. The document said that on April 25, Dorsey’s coworker lent him her cell phone to order pizza to their workplace in Crockett. The coworker said that he spent an abnormally long time to order, so she took the phone back and finished it herself.

Later, the coworker saw that the photo gallery and text message apps had been used while Dorsey had the phone, according to the document. She then reportedly saw a deleted text thread in the deleted files, which contained four intimate photos of herself that had been sent to Dorsey’s phone, one of which had been cancelled. She confronted him about this, and according to the document, he allowed her to go through his phone. She reportedly found the images in his deleted files, which she took a video of as evidence.

On May 1, Dorsey was arrested on the charge of invasive visual recording.

