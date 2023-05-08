Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Rep. Elissa Slotkin introduces bill to provide cancer screenings for federal firefighters

By Stetson Miller
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is a new push in Congress to provide cancer screenings for federal firefighters.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s (D-MI) Federal Firefighter Cancer Detection and Prevention Act would ensure that federal firefighters at the Department of Defense get these cancer screenings at no cost to them.

“This is another issue of toxic exposure that people get through their jobs. And firefighters who we all depend on and need, that goes for local firefighters and federal firefighters. They use a lot of chemicals in putting out fires, particularly chemicals that include PFAS,” said Rep. Slotkin.

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters. The job often exposes them to hundreds of different kinds of chemicals that come from burning materials, firefighting foam and other places.

That’s why Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin introduced the Federal Firefighter Cancer Detection and Prevention Act.

The bill would provide testing for breast cancer, colorectal cancer and prostate cancer on either an annual or biannual basis, with some tests beginning at age 40.

International Association of Firefighters General President Edward Kelly says testing sooner rather than later is critical.

“It’s so important that we do have these screening protocols in place, because, as we all know, the quicker we can diagnose the cancer, the better the outcome in the long run,” said Kelly.

Slotkin says the bill only affects federal firefighters now but hopes it will serve as a model for state and local communities to develop similar legislation.

“We’re trying to say, hey, look, if federal firefighters, particularly those who work alongside the military, are getting the screening, so should your local force. So, we’re hoping it starts a trend,” she said.

Nebraska Republican Don Bacon is co-sponsoring the bill with Slotkin. They plan to include it in the defense spending bill that must be passed each year.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets

Latest News

Rep. Elissa Slotkin introduces bill to provide cancer screenings for federal firefighters
Bill to allow marijuana businesses to use banks may have enough votes to pass Senate
Bill to allow marijuana businesses to use banks may have enough votes to pass Senate
Bill to allow marijuana businesses to use banks may have enough votes to pass Senate
Voters rejected the proposition with 108 votes against and only 32 votes for the incorporation...
Hopkins County community of Dike votes against incorporation