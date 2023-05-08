Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’ve got a little bit of patchy fog and a couple of isolated showers this morning.  It’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s.  A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with a few more developing tomorrow afternoon.  Then, on Wednesday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected much of the day.  These come to an end by Wednesday night, but the unsettle weather pattern keeps chances for rain in the forecast right into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
At around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion and...
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches

Latest News

Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-8-23
Morning Weather at our Fingertips Monday 5-8-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips