Monday’s Weather: A chance for a few thunderstorms today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We’ve got a little bit of patchy fog and a couple of isolated showers this morning. It’s warm and muggy with temperatures in the lower 70s. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon with a few more developing tomorrow afternoon. Then, on Wednesday, widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected much of the day. These come to an end by Wednesday night, but the unsettle weather pattern keeps chances for rain in the forecast right into the weekend.

