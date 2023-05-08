Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview woman on scooter killed in hit-and-run incident

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run incident.

According to a report by the Longview Police Department, the driver of a motorized scooter was struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of E. Marshall Avenue around 10:47 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle in question is believed to be a two-tone black/grey Dodge Challenger with black wheels and possible front-end damage.

The victim is identified as Carrie Evette Pickron, 39, of Longview, who was transported to a local hospital following the crash where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Anyone having any information regarding this hit-and-run accident is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

