Lobos football coach talks about preparations ahead of Spring games

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Lobos head football coach spoke with KLTV about his squad’s readiness amidst their upcoming Spring games.

“Well we focus on the little things it’s about blocking and tackling, getting of your block, throwing and catching and we have an opportunity to really coach our kids,” said Coach John King.

The intensity of the training sessions and the immense amount of student-athletes has made it challenging to give proper coaching to every single one of them.

“We have the services of our middle school coaches, along with the high school staff. We have 180 kids dressed out here so you need everybody that you can get. We’re able to give everybody reps, we’re working three groups on each end of the field so really it’s six total teams that are getting reps so really alot of people make that work,” said Coach King.

Despite last year’s successful season with a team, whom many of its players will be returning again for next season, everybody needs to put in their all.

“We’ve got a lot of returning lettermen for our varsity football team, they got to compete for their job too.”

