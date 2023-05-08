East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible through this evening over portions of East Texas. Some hail along with gusty wind/lightning and thunder are possible. Please remain alert. It appears that we will see showers and isolated thunderstorms through the next 7 days. Upper-Level/Mid-Level disturbances are likely to move over East Texas over the next week or so giving us chances for rain each and every day. There is a Marginal Risk (5% chance) for a few stronger thunderstorms through early this evening. According to the Storm Predication Center, the risk for strong/severe storms will be fairly low through the next 7 days, however, an isolated stronger storm will be possible each day, so we will continue to monitor for you as we always do. Some hail and gusty wind will be possible. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days may range from 3.00″-4.00″ in some areas. Temperatures will remain on the warm side with morning lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s and highs generally in the middle 80s. Have a great day.

