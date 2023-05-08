Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas Regional Airport director announces retirement

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court accepted the letter of retirement from the director of the East Texas Regional Airport.

Roy Miller submitted his letter of retirement to the court during their Monday morning meeting. Miller has served as director for 10 years.

“It’s bittersweet for us. He’s done a great job out there,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. “Last year we got our fifth year in a row of no deficiencies from the Federal Aviation Administration. That was a nice way to retire.”

Stoudt said everyone except Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney voted to accept the resignation. McKinney gave a symbolic “no” vote because, Stoudt said, “he did not want Roy to retire.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Health officials are reminding pet owners of a rare fungal infection that can affect animals,...
Veterinarians advise pet owners about rare fungal infection that can affect pets
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

East Texas Regional Airport director announces retirement
Voters rejected the proposition with 108 votes against and only 32 votes for the incorporation...
Hopkins County community of Dike votes against incorporation
Voters rejected the proposition with 108 votes against and only 32 votes for the incorporation...
Hopkins County community of Dike votes against incorporation
Michael Dorsey
Rusk man accused of stealing intimate photos from coworker’s phone