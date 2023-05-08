East Texas Regional Airport director announces retirement

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court accepted the letter of retirement from the director of the East Texas Regional Airport.

Roy Miller submitted his letter of retirement to the court during their Monday morning meeting. Miller has served as director for 10 years.

“It’s bittersweet for us. He’s done a great job out there,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt. “Last year we got our fifth year in a row of no deficiencies from the Federal Aviation Administration. That was a nice way to retire.”

Stoudt said everyone except Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney voted to accept the resignation. McKinney gave a symbolic “no” vote because, Stoudt said, “he did not want Roy to retire.”

