DPS releases names, ages of victims killed in Allen shooting

Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALLEN, Texas (KLTV) - The investigative team has positively identified all Allen Premium Outlet deceased victims.

No agency will release the identities of anyone under 18 or victims who are injured, authorities said. DPS is scheduling a press briefing for May 9; location and time will be released when plans are finalized.

Below is the list of victims:

Deceased

  • Female, age 11, Sachse, TX
  • Female, age 8, Sachse, TX
  • Kyu Song Cho, male, age 37, Dallas, TX
  • Cindy Cho, female, age 35, Dallas, TX
  • Male, age 3, Dallas, TX
  • Christian LeCour, male, age 23, Nevada, TX
  • Elio Cumana-Rivas, male, age 32, Dallas, TX
  • Aishwarya Thatikonda, female, age 26, McKinney, TX

