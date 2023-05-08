Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Tyler explains large number of white vans at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

City leases space to BraunAbility
The city has leased the space to the Braun Corporation (BraunAbility), according to a city spokesperson, which equips new vans with handicap accessible equipment
By Blake Holland
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is explaining why hundreds of white vans are parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

The city has leased the space to the Braun Corporation (BraunAbility), according to a city spokesperson. The corporation has purchased LoneStar Handicap Vans, located two miles east of the airport on Hwy 64.

BraunAbility equips new vans with handicap accessible equipment. They have a one-year lease that ends December 2023, with a one-year extension if needed. The city said it’s possible that 250 to 300 vans are being stored at the airport.

White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
White vans can be seen parked at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.(Blake Holland/KLTV)

