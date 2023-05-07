Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Voters approve East Texas school bonds

Chapel Hill ISD
Chapel Hill ISD(Chapel Hill ISD)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - East Texas voters have passed four school bond proposals so far Saturday night.

Chapel Hill ISD passed three propositions. This is a year after voters turned down a bond.

“This is a tremendous victory for the entire Chapel Hill community, and it would not have been possible without their incredible support and participation,” Superintendent Lamond Dean said. “We are so grateful to our community for their dedication to our schools and our students.”

“We are grateful for the support of the Chapel Hill community in passing this bond, which will enable us to make vital improvements to our school facilities,”School Board President Les Schminkey said. “With this investment, we will be able to create a safe and modern learning environment that will better prepare our students for the challenges of the future.”

Bonds have also passed in Carthage, Marshall and Pittsburg.

In Lufkin, voters elected a new city councilman and new school board member. Adam Lowther unseated incumbent Trent Burfine in an 86-11 vote. Joe Caesar is the newest school board member, unseating incumbent Andra Self. Kristi Gay retained her school board position.

In Tyler, Cody Levrets won a school board seat, unseating the incumbent, Trish Nation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

