Fire caused by lightning strike damages Franklin County mobile home

Crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
Crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities said a lightning strike caused a home to catch fire through a phone line.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday in the South Franklin County Fire Department’s district. The City of Mount Vernon, Purley and Winnsboro Fire Departments assisted.

Upon arrival, crews found a double-wide mobile home filled with smoke, a post from MVFD said. Investigation revealed a lightning strike traveled into the residence through the phone line, causing a built-in shelving unit to catch fire, the post said.

The homeowner was able to extinguish the flames with a garden hose, and firefighters checked the residence for extensions and ventilated the smoke, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported.

A lightning strike traveled into the residence through the phone line, causing a built-in...
A lightning strike traveled into the residence through the phone line, causing a built-in shelving unit to catch fire, authorities said.

