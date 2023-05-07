Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Couple caught in middle of marijuana scam after address listed online

People keep showing up to the family's home to pick up cannabis products ordered through the scam site. (WCVB, DENISE KING, EXCELLENTCANNABISDELIVERY.COM, CNN)
By WCVB Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - A family in Boston is beyond frustrated after someone advertised their address for orders for a marijuana dispensary that appears to be part of a scam.

Denise King says multiple people have shown up to her home seeking an order they made through the website for Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary. Her family’s address is listed on the site that advertises online as the “best cannabis delivery service in town.”

Since last week, Denise King’s Ring camera has captured a collection of people on her porch to pick up their orders – but the business doesn’t exist.

Denise King says one man who traveled to her home was there to pick up $154 worth of cannabis products he ordered on the website.

“So, we talked to him, and we explained to him that we think he’s been taken to the cleaners,” Denise King said.

She says another person wanting to pick up an order, this one a young woman, arrived on her front porch about midnight Sunday.

“I just explained to her how really weird it was, and this is in Massachusetts. You can’t get beer after 11 o’clock. There’s no way you’re gonna be able to get pot in the store after 11 o’clock,” Denise King said.

According to Starlight Greens’ website, it is a delivery-only cannabis business that makes same-day deliveries to customers within two hours.

Denise King says the fact that customers were then asked to pick up their cannabis products should have been a red flag, one of several she noticed on the website.

“It’s noticeable that it did not put up one of those things that says, ‘Are you 18 or older?’ Did not. It had no telephone number,” she said.

She tried contacting Google about the issue but spent two hours on hold, so she left a one-star review that reads “place does not exist.” Several others left one-star reviews and questioned whether the dispensary was a legitimate business.

According to Massachusetts’ Cannabis Control Commission, a marijuana establishment under the name “Starlight Greens Delivery Dispensary” does not exist in the state.

The Kings filed a report Wednesday with Boston police.

“There are people out there that are violent, you know what I mean? So, you don’t know what’s coming to the front door,” said Denise’s husband, Jimmy King.

“Get my address off the site,” Denise King said.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating the incidents after receiving a report from the Kings.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Jan. 6 prosecutors seek 25 years for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
1 dead in ‘possible home invasion’ in Nacogdoches
The Lobo Game Fest in Longview promotes all aspects of the thriving industry.
Longview middle school holds Lobo Game Fest
Alyssa Alexandria Williams and Brandon Haynes Matthews
2 arrested in connection with stolen truck in Rusk County

Latest News

The family's Ring camera has captured a collection of people on their porch to pick up their...
Family’s address linked to apparent online marijuana dispensary scam
Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting at a...
Police investigating shooting that left 17-year-old girl dead in California
Relatives identified the slain officer to the Chicago Sun-Times as Areanah Preston, 24. She had...
Chicago police officer fatally shot after working her shift
An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot and killed as she headed home on the city's...
Chicago mayor: Family of slain officer 'completely shattered'