Winnsboro crews respond to fire at Keller Creamery

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Crews were fighting a fire at Keller Creamery for almost four and a half hours Friday night.

The Winnsboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Keller Creamery at about 10:30 p.m., according to a post from the department.

It took 12 apparatus and over 35 personnel to bring the fire under control, the post said, with firemen fighting until almost 3 a.m. to put out the blaze.

Four nearby fire departments assisted, along with Christus EMS and the Winnsboro Police Department.

Authorities said no employees or firefighters were injured.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.