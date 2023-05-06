Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winnsboro crews respond to fire at Keller Creamery

Crews responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Crews responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday.(Winnsboro Volunteer Fire Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Crews were fighting a fire at Keller Creamery for almost four and a half hours Friday night.

The Winnsboro Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the Keller Creamery at about 10:30 p.m., according to a post from the department.

It took 12 apparatus and over 35 personnel to bring the fire under control, the post said, with firemen fighting until almost 3 a.m. to put out the blaze.

Four nearby fire departments assisted, along with Christus EMS and the Winnsboro Police Department.

Authorities said no employees or firefighters were injured.

